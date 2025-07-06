Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,469 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ADM opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

