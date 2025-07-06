Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 92,247 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 92,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,583,880.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 923,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,856,958.59. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 8th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,183 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,401,847.71.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.0%

ARLO stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARLO

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.