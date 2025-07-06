Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,218,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $348,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,028,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $111,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.