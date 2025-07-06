ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 18 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

