ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $78.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. ATI has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in ATI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

