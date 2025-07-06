Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,403,000 after buying an additional 1,287,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,628,000 after buying an additional 1,017,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.