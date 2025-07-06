Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 667,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 126,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.