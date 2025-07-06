Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 667,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 126,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.
