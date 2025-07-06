Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 4,795 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.5% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

