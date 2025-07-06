Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.