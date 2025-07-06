Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $33.26 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.90.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $69,649.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 534,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,375.60. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $1,377,713.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,212.20. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,509 shares of company stock worth $3,465,476 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

