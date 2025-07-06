Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $480.08

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

ADBE opened at $379.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

