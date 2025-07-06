Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $37.20

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $291,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863,749 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
