Brokerages Set Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $86.25

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.