Brokerages Set McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Price Target at $14.33

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MUX opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.