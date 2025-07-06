Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $267.48

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

NYSE:NSC opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $239.75. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

