Brokerages Set Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) PT at $23.57

Shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

OMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omada Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omada Health

Omada Health Stock Up 2.9%

About Omada Health

Shares of NASDAQ OMDA opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Omada Health has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

(Get Free Report

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omada Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omada Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.