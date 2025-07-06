Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $91.82 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 26.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

