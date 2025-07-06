C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 15,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$43.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 20.17 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

