Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NFG opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $86.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 497.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

