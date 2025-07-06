Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 185,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

