Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $380.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Caterpillar stock opened at $399.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.84. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

