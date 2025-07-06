Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $222,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 4,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after buying an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Celanese Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

