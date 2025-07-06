Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

