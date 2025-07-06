Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Celsius Stock Up 0.1%

CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

