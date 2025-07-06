Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) versus Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Critical Comparison

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mueller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum 5.17% 19.06% 6.43% Mueller Industries 15.92% 23.17% 19.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Century Aluminum and Mueller Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mueller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Century Aluminum currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.57%. Mueller Industries has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Century Aluminum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mueller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mueller Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $2.22 billion 0.80 $336.80 million $1.18 16.17 Mueller Industries $3.77 billion 2.46 $604.88 million $5.49 15.28

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Century Aluminum. Mueller Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Century Aluminum on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples. It also resells steel pipes, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties; and supplies water tubes. This segment sells its products to wholesalers in the plumbing and refrigeration markets, distributors to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, building material retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial Metals segment manufactures brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; plumbing brass, valves, fittings, and gas assemblies; cold-form aluminum and copper products; machining of aluminum, steel, brass, and cast iron impacts and castings; brass and aluminum forgings; brass, aluminum, and stainless-steel valves; fluid control solutions; and gas train assembles to OEMs in the industrial, construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets. The Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings for various OEMs in the commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets; high-pressure components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for the HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets; and insulated HVAC flexible duct systems. Mueller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

