China Merchants Holdings International (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

China Merchants Holdings International Co. (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 12 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.7413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from China Merchants Holdings International’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

