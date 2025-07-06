Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 869 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 71,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 242.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $20,360,362. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.