Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Clarivate by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,104 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,750,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clarivate by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,585,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 667,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $4.38 on Friday. Clarivate PLC has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,096.59. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

