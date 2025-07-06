Comparing Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Everest Group pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Everest Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $17.28 billion 0.83 $1.37 billion $19.44 17.36 M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.30 $6.15 billion $2.07 6.32

This table compares Everest Group and M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Group and M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 6 5 1 2.58 M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 5 0 1 2.33

Everest Group presently has a consensus target price of $400.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 4.88% 5.95% 1.54% M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 7.53% 14.53% 1.64%

Volatility & Risk

Everest Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

