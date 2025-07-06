Comparing Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and Rush Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.67 billion 0.19 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -8.21 Rush Enterprises $7.80 billion 0.54 $304.15 million $3.58 15.23

Analyst Ratings

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Machinery and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 2 3 2 3.00 Rush Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Rush Enterprises has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64% Rush Enterprises 3.76% 13.82% 6.35%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Titan Machinery on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle. The company also offers new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance products. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services, body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services; and vehicle telematics products, as well as sells new and used trailers, and tires for use on commercial vehicles. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner-operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

