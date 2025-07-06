Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $264.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.35.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

