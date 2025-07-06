Contrasting Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) & Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Potlatch and Boise Cascade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatch 0 1 6 0 2.86 Boise Cascade 1 3 3 0 2.29

Potlatch presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Boise Cascade has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. Given Boise Cascade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Potlatch.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatch 4.35% 2.36% 1.46% Boise Cascade 4.72% 14.36% 8.95%

Dividends

This table compares Potlatch and Boise Cascade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Potlatch pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Potlatch pays out 295.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boise Cascade pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boise Cascade has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Potlatch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Potlatch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Potlatch has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Potlatch and Boise Cascade”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatch $1.06 billion 2.96 $21.88 million $0.61 65.54 Boise Cascade $6.72 billion 0.52 $376.35 million $8.01 11.62

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatch. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Potlatch on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

