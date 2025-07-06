Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,238,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.