Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,236,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

CRDO stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $95.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 345.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,992,916.56. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,139 shares of company stock valued at $75,820,113. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

