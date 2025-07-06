Critical Review: Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50

Profitability

CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $31.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and CareTrust REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT $246.41 million 24.27 $125.08 million $0.92 33.91

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies, is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (Ticker: BBOX) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

