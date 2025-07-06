Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $358.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.08.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.54. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.