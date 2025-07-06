DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 10,489 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 588,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,824,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth $18,353,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

