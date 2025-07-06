DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE OXY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.