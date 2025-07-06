DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

