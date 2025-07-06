DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

