DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 12,733 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 128.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.