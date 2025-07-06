DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
