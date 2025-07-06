DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 700 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AB. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.3%

AB opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

