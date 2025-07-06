DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,004 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 764.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 51.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

NYSE BALL opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

