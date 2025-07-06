DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

