DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,878,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

