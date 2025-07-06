DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. Evertec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,457,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,027.96. This represents a 30.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

