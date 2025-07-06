DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.