DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.